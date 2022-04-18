UP: 4, Including 2 Women, Booked in Azamgarh Under Anti-Conversion Law
This incident comes two days after the police booked 26 people under the anti-conversion law in UP's Fatehpur.
As many as four people, including two women, were arrested by the police on Sunday, 17 April, in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district on the charge of "unlawful" conversion of people to a different religion.
The police said that one of the accused persons, Rakesh Kumar, rented a house where he would persuade people to convert to Christianity, The Indian Express reported.
The other accused persons include Ajay Kumar, Geeta and Reeta Devi.
Vijay Prakash, Bilariyaganj's station house officer (SHO), said that the group would allegedly offer people money among other perks to convert to Christianity.
"We conducted an inquiry into the complaint and found the allegations to be true. During investigation, we will check how many people the accused were able to get converted," Prakash said.
The matter was reported to the police by a local named Praveen Kumar, as per The Indian Express.
This incident comes just two days after the police booked 26 people under the anti-conversion law in UP's Fatehpur district. The arrests took place after the police conducted a raid in a church, on the basis of a tip-off they received from a Hindu organisation.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
