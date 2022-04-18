UP: 4, Including 2 Women, Booked in Azamgarh Under Anti-Conversion Law

As many as four people, including two women, were arrested by the police on Sunday, 17 April, in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district on the charge of "unlawful" conversion of people to a different religion.

The police said that one of the accused persons, Rakesh Kumar, rented a house where he would persuade people to convert to Christianity, The Indian Express reported.

The other accused persons include Ajay Kumar, Geeta and Reeta Devi.