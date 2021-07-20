ADVERTISEMENT

The Government 'Watching' Over Its Citizens is Kaafi Real

A political storm has erupted in the country over the 'Pegasus Project' reports.

Aroop Mishra
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A political storm has erupted in the country over alleged snooping by the government.</p></div>
i

A political storm has erupted in the country over reports of Israel-made spyware Pegasus believed to have been used to snoop on at least 300 Indian phone numbers, including those of journalists, Opposition leaders, central ministers, and activists.

The names revealed so far include the likes of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, political strategist Prashant Kishor, former Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, current Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Ashwini Vaishnaw among others.

The government, however, has outrightly denied any involvement in the alleged snooping.

