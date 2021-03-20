From Praising to Critiquing Modi: PB Mehta’s Columns Over the Yrs

From praising Narendra Modi’s leadership skills prior to 2014 to becoming a staunch critic of his policies, Pratap Bhanu Mehta – considered to be one of India’s foremost political thinkers – has an interesting trajectory of opinion columns. His resignation from the faculty of Ashoka University stating criticism of his political views has created an uproar.

Here’s a glance at some of his columns since the UPA-II era and a look at how his views of Modi has changed over the years.