Paytm Offices Shut After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A Paytm spokesperson told news agency IANS that one of the Gurugram employees, who recently returned from Italy after a vacation, has tested positive for coronavirus. The employee has been receiving appropriate treatment and the company is extending complete support to his family.

With 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, Indian tech industries like Paytm, Nearbuy, Wipro, TCS and HCL are announcing their plans to protect their employees, reported IANS.