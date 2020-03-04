Paytm Offices Shut After Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus
A Paytm employee in Gurgaon has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday, 4 March.
It said the employee had recently returned from a vacation in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries from coronavirus. Paytm, in its official statement, said that it has advised its team members of the employee who tested positive for COVID-19 to get their health tests done immediately and has also asked all its employees to work from home for the next couple of days while the Gurgaon unit gets sanitised.
A Paytm spokesperson told news agency IANS that one of the Gurugram employees, who recently returned from Italy after a vacation, has tested positive for coronavirus. The employee has been receiving appropriate treatment and the company is extending complete support to his family.
With 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India, Indian tech industries like Paytm, Nearbuy, Wipro, TCS and HCL are announcing their plans to protect their employees, reported IANS.
Tata Consultancy Services claimed that it has been working closely with global and regional medical institutes to tackle coronavirus outbreak.
Meanwhile, multinational corporation Wipro announced that it has suspended employee travel to China, Hong Kong and Macau. The company further mentioned that any employee, who has travelled to China in last few days, has been advised to work from home for two weeks, reported IANS.
(With inputs from IANS and PTI.)