Pawar Asks People to Be Ready for Coronavirus Impact on Economy

Taking to Facebook for a live interaction with people of the state, the former Union minister asked citizens to stop unnecessary expenditures and stay at home to contain the spread of the deadly viral infection.

“We should be ready to brace the impact of looming economic crisis over the country as all types of business activities are suspended. People need to do away with their unnecessary spending habits for the next coming weeks as the country's economic situation looks grim,” he said.

“I also appeal to people to stay at home and prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Otherwise, police will have to use force to keep them indoors,” he said.