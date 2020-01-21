Pavan Varma Questions BJP Alliance in Open Letter to Nitish Kumar

In a bid to gain some ideological clarity regarding the Janata Dal (United) (JDU)-Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) alliance in the upcoming Delhi elections, Pavan K. Varma, National General Secretary of JDU, wrote an open letter on Tuesday, 21 January to Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar, highlighting Kumar’s view on the BJP party and its policies.

In a two-page letter, posted on his Twitter handle, Varma states the Bihar CM’s views on the BJP and also mentions the prime minister, Narendra Modi, by name.

“You have spoken with me at length and with conviction on why Narendra Modi and his policies are inimical for the country,” he writes in the letter. Further stating that these views are of public record, he says: