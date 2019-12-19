‘Against NRC, Not Citizenship Act’: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said the ruling BJD had backed the amended citizenship law as it applies only to foreigners but does not support NRC. He also appealed to the people of Odisha to maintain peace and not fall for rumours.

Patnaik, who for the first time clarified the BJDs stand on the two contentious issues, justified his party’s support to the CAA, noting it applied only to foreigners and not Indian citizens.

Odisha Chief Minister while appealing to the people to maintain peace and not fall for rumours, said "The amended Citizenship Act has nothing to do with Indians. It deals only with foreigners.”