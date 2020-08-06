8 Dead in Fire at Ahmedabad COVID Hospital; PM Speaks to CM Rupani

At least eight patients have died after a fire broke out at a COVID-19-designated hospital in Ahmedabad, an official was quoted by PTI as saying on Thursday, 6 August.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on Twitter, saying he was "saddened" by the incident. "Spoke to (Gujarat CM) Vijay Rupani ji and Mayor Bijal Patel ji regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," he said.