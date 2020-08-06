8 Dead in Fire at Ahmedabad COVID Hospital; PM Speaks to CM Rupani
The fire broke out around 3 am at the Shrey Hospital in the Gujarat city.
At least eight patients have died after a fire broke out at a COVID-19-designated hospital in Ahmedabad, an official was quoted by PTI as saying on Thursday, 6 August.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on Twitter, saying he was "saddened" by the incident. "Spoke to (Gujarat CM) Vijay Rupani ji and Mayor Bijal Patel ji regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected," he said.
The fire broke out around 3 am at the Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area of the Gujarat city. Among those who have died are five males and three females, reported The Hindu. They were put up in the ICU ward of the private hospital.
Around 40 other patients have been shifted to the SVP Hospital, the report further said.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)
