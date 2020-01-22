‘Pathalgarhi Supporters’ Kill 7 Villagers, J’khand CM Orders Probe

Supporters of "Pathalgarhi" movement, armed with lathis and axes, kidnapped seven villagers and later killed them in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand for allegedly opposing their stir, police said on Wednesday, 22 January.

With the horrific incident in Burugulikera village, over 175 km from capital Ranchi, triggering widespread outrage, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren ordered setting up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to find reasons behind the massacre of seven innocent villagers.

He also directed the officials to help families of the victims.