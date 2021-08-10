Haryana: After Months of Alleged Harassment, 17-Year-Old Girl Hangs Self
An FIR has been registered under Section 306 (abatement to suicide) of the IPC.
After being allegedly harassed and stalked by a local boy for months, a 17-year-old girl hanged herself at her house in Haryana's Pataudi on Sunday, 8 August. She had recently completed school.
As per the police complaint by her father, a youth named Rohit constantly hounded her and had even threatened to kidnap her if she did not marry him, The Times of India reported.
Further, he had allegedly threatened to defame her younger sister and cause harm to the deceased's family members.
An FIR has been registered under Section 306 (abatement to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pataudi police station on the basis of the complaint.
The accused is now absconding and a search operation is underway, TOI reported.
Investigating officer SI Sajjan Kumar stated, “We did not find any suicide note. The family alleged that one Rohit, who is absconding now, is responsible for the girl's death. The suspect will be arrested as soon as possible," Tribune India reported.
The girl's mother said, “On August 7, he stopped her asking her to elope with him. He threatened to make our entire family pay if she didn’t do so and that is why she was scared. We had spoken to his mother. My husband also warned Rohit to stop. We were planning to go to the police but she couldn’t take it anymore and killed herself."
The minor reportedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan with her dupatta, TOI reported.
(With inputs from Times of India and Tribune)
