Two passengers who had travelled with SpiceJet from Ahmedabad to Guwahati on Monday, 25 May – the first day of resumption of domestic air travel – have tested positive for coronavirus, an airline spokesperson said on Wednesday.The passengers had travelled on two flights, SG-8194 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) and SG-8152 (Delhi-Guwahati), and were quarantined in Guwahati."COVID tests were conducted at Guwahati after landing and the passengers were quarantined. The test reports came on 27 May. The operating crew has been quarantined and SpiceJet is coordinating with government agencies in notifying other passengers who had travelled with them," the airline was quoted by PTI as saying in a statement.Earlier, a passenger travelling on the Chennai-Coimbatore Indigo flight on 25 May tested positive for COVID-19. Later, reports came in of a passenger travelling from Delhi to Ludhiana on an Alliance Air flight also testing positive for the virus.After a two-month halt in operations amid the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, domestic air travel resumed from 25 May in a "calibrated manner". However, many flights have been cancelled since then, leaving passengers stranded at airports.(With inputs from PTI and ANI.)