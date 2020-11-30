Party Will Give Tickets to Anyone but Muslims: K’taka BJP Minister

Making yet another controversial statement, Karnataka Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and former Deputy CM KS Eshwarappa on Saturday said that his party, the BJP, will field a candidate from any community but from the Muslim community.

Eshwarappa was speaking with reporters in context of the Belagavi Lok Sabha by-polls which are due to be held with the recent demise of former Minister of State Railways Suresh Angadi, the multi-time winner of the seat.