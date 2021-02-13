Parliamentary Panel on Defence Plans to Visit Galwan, Pangong
Rahul Gandhi, who’s also part of the committee, did not attend the meeting when the decision was made.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence has proposed to the government to allow the 30-member committee to visit the Galwan Valley and Pangong Lake in the eastern Ladakh region after 15 May, news agency ANI reported.
The committee chairperson and senior BJP leader Jual Oram stated the decision was taken in the panel’s last meeting, held ten days ago and depends on the government’s assessment of its own situation in Ladakh.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who’s also part of the committee, did not attend the meeting according to sources quoted by the agency.
Speaking to ANI, Oram said , “Our Defence Committee under my chairmanship has already visited India-China Border, Nathula Pass, Tamang and India-Bangladesh Border. We have also visited South.”
He added that Rahul Gandhi had not attended this meeting and he “does not come to many defence meetings but when he comes he talks something out of the agenda of the meeting, Though it does not have any effect on our committee.”
Earlier, on Thursday, 11 February, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had stated in the Lok Sabha that the two sides have agreed for disengagement in Pangong lake area and that he “envisages that both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner.”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.