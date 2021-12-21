Winter Session: LS, RS Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Opposition Protests
Catch all the live updates from Parliament's Winter session here.
The Winter Session of Parliament commenced at 11 am as it entered its 17th day on Tuesday, 21 December.
Opposition MPs are scheduled to conduct a march from Gandhi statue in Parliament to Vijay Chowk at 12:30 pm today, raising the demand for resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Misra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri killings.
Further, both Houses have witnessed repeated disruptions, adjournments, and hit productivity lows after 12 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for their "unruly" conduct during the Monsoon Session.
On Monday, Lok Sabha had passed the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill and amid ruckus by Opposition members
The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed in the Rajya Sabha
Lok Sabha referred the Biological Diversity Bill, 2021 to Joint Committee of both the Houses for examination
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 pm
Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm after ruckus ensued in the House as DMK MPs raised the issue of abolishing the NEET exam.
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 pm
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm today after Opposition parties raised their issue of boycotting the House Business Advisory Committee held yesterday.
Opposition parties had boycotted the meeting, alleging that they weren't informed of the meet in time.
CPI(M) MP Gives Suspension of Business Notice to Discuss Withdrawal of AFSPA
CPI(M) MP Dr V Sivadasan issued a Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the withdrawal of AFSPA.
BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting Concludes
The Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentary meeting, held with the attendance of party president JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Sarbananda Sonowal, Prahlad Singh Patel, Bhupender Yadav, MoS MEA V Muraleedharan and other leaders has concluded in Delhi.
