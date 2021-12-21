Winter Session: LS, RS Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Opposition Protests

The Winter Session of Parliament commenced at 11 am as it entered its 17th day on Tuesday, 21 December.

Opposition MPs are scheduled to conduct a march from Gandhi statue in Parliament to Vijay Chowk at 12:30 pm today, raising the demand for resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Misra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri killings.

Further, both Houses have witnessed repeated disruptions, adjournments, and hit productivity lows after 12 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for their "unruly" conduct during the Monsoon Session.