In LS, Rahul Gandhi Demands Compensation & Jobs for Kin of Farmers Who Died

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 7 December, demanded compensation and jobs for the kin of farmers who died while protesting the Centre's three farm laws.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm, shortly after it had commenced, amid Opposition MPs demanding the revocation of the suspension of 12 MPs.

Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi had attended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party meet. Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and other BJP leaders were also present at the meeting.

Referring to the suspension of 12 MPs, Joshi, after the meeting, was quoted as saying, "We explained why they had to be suspended. The country has witnessed whatever took place. It's on record. If they apologise even today, we're ready to withdraw the suspension."