In LS, Rahul Gandhi Demands Compensation & Jobs for Kin of Farmers Who Died
Parliament Winter Session 2021: Rajya Sabha was adjourned over demand for the revocation of suspension of MPs.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 7 December, demanded compensation and jobs for the kin of farmers who died while protesting the Centre's three farm laws.
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm, shortly after it had commenced, amid Opposition MPs demanding the revocation of the suspension of 12 MPs.
Earlier, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi had attended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary party meet. Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and other BJP leaders were also present at the meeting.
Referring to the suspension of 12 MPs, Joshi, after the meeting, was quoted as saying, "We explained why they had to be suspended. The country has witnessed whatever took place. It's on record. If they apologise even today, we're ready to withdraw the suspension."
PM Modi was honoured at the BJP parliamentary party meeting for announcing the celebration of 15 November – the birthday of Birsa Munda – as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju will move bill to amend the High Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1954 and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Act, 1958.
‘700 Farmers Martyred in the Agitation’: Rahul Gandhi
Referring to the central government missing the data on farmers deaths, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said, "Around 700 farmers were martyred during the farmers' agitation. PM apologised to the nation and farmers of the nation. He accepted that he made a mistake. On 30 November Agriculture Minister was asked a question - how many farmers died in the agitation? He said he doesn't have any data."
Gandhi added that they have the list of names and demanded that the kin of the farmers who died while protesting the Centre's three farm laws should be given compensation.
Meanwhile, the Punjab government has given Rs 5 lakh compensation for around 400 farmers and also provided jobs for 152 of them, Gandhi said, while providing a list.
He added, "We have made another list of 70 farmers from Haryana. Your government says that you don't have their names."
'AFSPA Has To Be Reviewed': Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
During the protest at the Gandhi statue outside the Parliament house, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "In a state where the Government claims to be engaged in very successful peace talks, look at the kind of condition they have reduced the state to today. In our Congress party manifesto, we had said that AFSPA has to be reviewed."
He further emphasised, "We can't afford to let it (AFSPA) be perceived by people as something that allows security forces to act with impunity. Home Minister and Defence Minister should have addressed House and listened to what House has to say. Instead, you gave a very short statement and walked away without taking questions."
Congress, Opposition MPs Protest at Gandhi Statue
Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and other Congress and Opposition MPs protested against the suspension of the 12 Opposition MPs at the Gandhi statue, Parliament House.
