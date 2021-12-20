ADVERTISEMENT
Winter Session: RS Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Opposition Protests

Catch all the live updates from Parliament's Winter session here.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Parliament Winter Session LIVE Updates</p></div>
The Winter Session of Parliament commenced at 11 am, as it entered its 16th day on Monday, 20 December.

Leaders of Opposition parties congregated ahead of the beginning of the session to deliberate over attending the meeting called by the central government on the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Both Houses have witnesses repeated disruptions, adjournments, and hit productivity lows after 12 Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended for their "unruly" conduct during the Monsoon Session.

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties have also demanded the resignation of MoS Ajay Misra Teni, after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident said that the incident was 'a pre-planned conspiracy,' and was not an act of negligence.

  • The Centre plans to introduce Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Lok Sabha on Monday

  • Both the Houses were earlier adjourned till Monday amid uproar by Opposition MPs over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident

11:45 AM , 20 Dec

LS Adjourned Till 12 Noon

Amid rampant sloganeering and protests by the opposition, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon.

11:43 AM , 20 Dec

Oppn MPs to Hold March Demanding Sacking of MoS Ajay Misra

Opposition MPs will conduct a march from Gandhi statue in Parliament to Vijay Chowk at 12:30 pm today, raising the demand for the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Kumar Misra, accused in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri killings.

11:23 AM , 20 Dec

RS Adjourned Till 2 PM

Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2pm following uproar by Opposition members.

11:21 AM , 20 Dec

Rahul Gandhi Gives Adjournment Notice Over Ladakh's Statehood

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "Statehood and inclusion of Ladakh in Schedule VI of Consitution of India."


Published: 20 Dec 2021, 11:21 AM IST
Edited By :Saundarya Talwar
