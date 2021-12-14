Winter Session: BSP MP Raises Issue of Discrimination in JNU Admission Process
Addressing the Education Minister, BSP MP Ramji raised the issue of bias and discrimination in the admission process in JNU, faced by PhD aspirants from marginalised sections.
The member of Parliament said that students from SC/ST and OBC sections were being discriminated against during viva voce as they were given extremely low marks (1to 3 out of 30)
He added that this betrays the future of the country.
Further, Ramji also raised the issue of delayed scholarships, and how for many SC/ST students, the scholarships have stopped.
He demanded the scholarships to be released to students and demanded justice for students facing discrimination.
CPI(M) MP Gives Suspension of Business Notice To Discuss Rising Inflation
CPI(M) MP Dr V Sivadasan has given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of rising inflation in the country.
Opposition MPs To March Against Suspension of 12 Mps
Opposition MPs have decided to march from Gandhi Statue, Parliament to Vijay Chowk today against suspension of 12 Opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha.
LoP Mallikarjun Kharge had earlier met with floor leaders of both Houses to strategise further agitations to raise their demand of revoking the suspension of 12 MPs.
Adjournment Motion Over Intrusion of Chinese Military Into Indian Territory
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha "to discuss the intrusion of Chinese military into the Indian territory and direct the government to take immediate action to prevent intrusion."
Adjournment Motion Over Privatisation in the Banking Sector
Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over privatisation in the banking sector.
