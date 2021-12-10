Winter Session: Both Parliament Houses Resume; Oppn Suspends Protests

The Winter Session of Parliament resumed on Friday, 10 December, after being adjourned on Thursday, with both Houses having been briefed about the chopper crash that led to the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and several others.

The Opposition on Thursday suspended all protests to pay tribute to the deceased.

The Winter Session has, so far, been a stormy one and has witnessed protests by the Opposition over issues such as the farmers' agitation, the recent civilian killings in Nagaland by the armed forces, and the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs for their protests during the Monsoon Session.