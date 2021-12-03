Parliament: BJP MPs Protest Against Opposition Outrage Over Suspension of MPs

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs on Friday, 3 December demonstrated against the 'unruly' opposition members protesting the suspension of 12 MPs for the remainder of the Winter Session.

Amid Opposition outrage over issues such as the suspension, farmers' deaths and inflation that pervaded Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the Upper House passed The Dam Safety Bill, 2019.

Several parties including Congress, TMC, NCP, RJD among others staged a walkout from the House on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha, a discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic including the concern surrounding its Omicron variant, booster doses, a possible third wave and vaccination was held.