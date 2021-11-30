Parliament: RS Oppn MPs Walk Out After Naidu Refuses to Revoke Suspension Order
Opposition MPs staged a walk out from Rajya Sabha after Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected to revoke the suspension order against 12 MPs from Monday.
The second day of the winter session began in both houses on Tuesday, 30 November. Soon after, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM following a walk out from Congress, DMK and National Conference.
The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in both the Houses within minutes of its introduction on the first day of the Winter Session on Monday. The Houses saw calls fervent calls for discussion by Opposition MPs.
Both the Houses of Parliament will hold proceedings simultaneously for the next 20 working days.
As per a Lok Sabha notice, 26 new bills, including the highly-anticipated bill seeking to ban cryptocurrency will be introduced in the Parliament during the session.
Past three Parliamentary sessions were also cut short in view of the health emergency.
The Winter Sessions is expected to be stormy as it comes ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, and Goa.
It is expected to go on till 23 December.
Opposition Leaders Protest a Mahatma Gandhi Statue
Opposition leaders protest at Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises over suspension of 12 MPs on Tuesday.
'Why Should an Apology be Issued?': Cong Leader AR Chowdhury
Opposition MPs staged walkout from Rajya Sabha after House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu refused to revoke the suspension order against 12 MPs.
"We have staged a walkout from Lok Sabha to support the 12 Opposition members of Rajya Sabha who have been suspended. The action of suspension from the current winter session points at a 'retrospective effect'. Why should an apology be issued?" Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha AR Chowdhury said, ANI quoted.
Lifting of Suspension Order of 12 MPs Rejected
Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected the opposition parties' request for the revocation of suspension order of 12 MPs.
"The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is empowered to take action and also the House can take action," Naidu said, ANI quoted.
Earlier, Opposition parties had met Naidu, requesting a revocation of Monday's suspension. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The incident happened in the last Monsoon session. So, how can you take this decision now?"
