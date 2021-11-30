Parliament: RS Oppn MPs Walk Out After Naidu Refuses to Revoke Suspension Order

Opposition MPs staged a walk out from Rajya Sabha after Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu rejected to revoke the suspension order against 12 MPs from Monday.

The second day of the winter session began in both houses on Tuesday, 30 November. Soon after, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM following a walk out from Congress, DMK and National Conference.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was passed in both the Houses within minutes of its introduction on the first day of the Winter Session on Monday. The Houses saw calls fervent calls for discussion by Opposition MPs.