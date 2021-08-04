Monsoon Session: Oppn Plans to Corner Govt Over Pegasus, Farm Laws Amid Logjam
Catch all live updates from Parliament's Monsoon Session here.
Several Opposition parties plan to corner the government over the issues of Pegasus reports, farm laws, and inflation amid days of logjam in both the Houses of Parliament, which have mostly seen suspensions without much business being conducted in the Monsoon Session.
Ahead of Tuesday's session, like-minded Opposition parties from the Rajya Sabha met at Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament to chalk out a floor strategy.
Rahul Gandhi held a meeting of several parties to discuss the Opposition's strategy in Parliament on Tuesday
The Rajya Sabha passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 on Tuesday
Several ministers and MPs have condemned the Opposition's approach in Parliament
Rajya Sabha Adjourned till 2 PM
Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs over 'Pegasus Project' reports.
Union Minister Naqvi Slams Derek O'Brien
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed TMC MP Derek O'Brien over his tweet alleging that the Centre is hurriedly passing bills in Parliament.
"If you malign the dignity of the Parliament, such activities are neither in their interest nor ours. It is not even in the interest of the Parliament traditions," he told ANI.
Kharge Slams Centre Over Parliament Disruption
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the Centre over avoiding a discussion on Pegasus reports and disruption of the Parliament.
"Rahul Gandhi is committed to problems of poor. He's trying to get all political parties together. He requested them to forget regional politics in the interest of our liberty, Constitution and the democracy. We want to have a discussion on Pegasus and other issues," he told ANI.
"What moral authority do you (PM Modi) have to say that the Opposition is disturbing the Parliament?" he added.
