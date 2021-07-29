ADVERTISEMENT
Monsoon Session: Both Houses Adjourned Amid Ruckus in the Parliament

Catch all the live updates from the Monsoon Session of Parliament here.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Parliament Monsoon Session 2021 LIVE</p></div>
With a deadlock in Parliament continuing since the commencement of the Monsoon Session, opposition leaders are slated to meet on Thursday to chalk out a strategy on the Pegasus issue.

Meanwhile, Congress MP B Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha seeking a discussion in the presence of Prime Minister or Home Minister on the Pegasus issue

  • Rajya Sabha passed Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021.on Thursday

  • Lok Sabha passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (A) Bill, 2021

  • "We don’t want to compromise on the issues of inflation, Pegasus, and farmers' issues,” Congress MP Rahul Gandhi told media on Thursday

11:18 AM , 29 Jul

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 11:30 pm

Lok Sabha adjourned till 11:30 pm amid ruckus in the Parliament.

11:18 AM , 29 Jul

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 pm

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid protest by Opposition MPs soon after the session began for the day.

11:18 AM , 29 Jul

Union Minister Piyush Goyal & Prahlad Joshi Meet Opposition Leaders

Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi reportedly met Opposition leaders while a meeting of opposition leaders was underway. The ministers asked opposition leaders to support the House to pass bills.

Opposition leaders, however, insisted on discussion on Pegasus issue, and inflation and farmers issue, as per ANI.

11:18 AM , 29 Jul

Cong MPs Hold Protest at Parliament in Support of Farm Laws

Congress MPs held protest at the Parliament in support of farmers, reported ANI, sharing an image of them standing before the iconic Gandhi statue.

Published: 29 Jul 2021, 9:54 AM IST

