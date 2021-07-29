Monsoon Session: Both Houses Adjourned Amid Ruckus in the Parliament
With a deadlock in Parliament continuing since the commencement of the Monsoon Session, opposition leaders are slated to meet on Thursday to chalk out a strategy on the Pegasus issue.
Meanwhile, Congress MP B Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha seeking a discussion in the presence of Prime Minister or Home Minister on the Pegasus issue
Rajya Sabha passed Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill, 2021.on Thursday
Lok Sabha passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (A) Bill, 2021
"We don’t want to compromise on the issues of inflation, Pegasus, and farmers' issues,” Congress MP Rahul Gandhi told media on Thursday
Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 11:30 pm
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11:30 pm amid ruckus in the Parliament.
Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 pm
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid protest by Opposition MPs soon after the session began for the day.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal & Prahlad Joshi Meet Opposition Leaders
Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Pralhad Joshi reportedly met Opposition leaders while a meeting of opposition leaders was underway. The ministers asked opposition leaders to support the House to pass bills.
Opposition leaders, however, insisted on discussion on Pegasus issue, and inflation and farmers issue, as per ANI.
