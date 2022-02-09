ADVERTISEMENT
Live

Parliament: Rajya Sabha Proceedings Begin With Zero Hour

Catch all the live updates from the Budget Session of Parliament here.

The Quint
Updated
India
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rajya Sabha proceedings of the Parliament resumed on Wednesday, 9 February, at 10 am.</p></div>
i

Rajya Sabha proceedings of the Parliament resumed on Wednesday, 9 February, at 10 am.

A day earlier, Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), as well as other opposition parties, staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha amid the Hijab row.

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, while addressing the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, had trained guns at the Congress and said: "India's democracy is not a favour done to the nation by the Congress, democracy and debate have always been a part of India."

Snapshot

  • The Budget Session of Parliament began on 31 January with the president's address

  • Due to the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak, the Rajya Sabha will sit from 10 am to 3 pm, and the Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm.

  • The first leg of the Budget Session will end on 11 February. The second leg of the session is scheduled from 14 March to 8 April. Standing committees will evaluate the budgetary allocations in the recess

11:38 AM , 09 Feb

TRS Protests PM Modi’s Remark on Andhra Pradesh-telangana Bifurcation

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs protested at the Gandhi statue in Parliament, over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on Andhra Pradesh-Telangana bifurcation during his statement in the House.

ADVERTISEMENT
11:38 AM , 09 Feb

PM Modi Misused His Motion of Thanks: LoP Kharge

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "If you hate Congress, Gandhi Ji, Nehru Ji,or Rahul Ji, say all that outside Parliament. He (PM Modi) dropped our issues of Pegasus, COVID, inflation, etc...We weren't even born when Congress fought and won independence. He misused his motion of thanks and left his principles."

10:28 AM , 09 Feb

Zero Hour Notice Over Increase in Attack on Christian Minorities

Congress MP KC Venugopal has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the increase in attacks on Christian minorities and their institutions in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT
10:28 AM , 09 Feb

Zero Hour Notice Over Installation of a Portrait of Lata Mangeshkar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Seema Dwivedi has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the installation of a portrait of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar in Parliament House.


Published: 09 Feb 2022, 10:28 AM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT