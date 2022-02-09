Parliament: Rajya Sabha Proceedings Begin With Zero Hour
Catch all the live updates from the Budget Session of Parliament here.
Rajya Sabha proceedings of the Parliament resumed on Wednesday, 9 February, at 10 am.
A day earlier, Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), as well as other opposition parties, staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha amid the Hijab row.
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, while addressing the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, had trained guns at the Congress and said: "India's democracy is not a favour done to the nation by the Congress, democracy and debate have always been a part of India."
The Budget Session of Parliament began on 31 January with the president's address
Due to the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak, the Rajya Sabha will sit from 10 am to 3 pm, and the Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm.
The first leg of the Budget Session will end on 11 February. The second leg of the session is scheduled from 14 March to 8 April. Standing committees will evaluate the budgetary allocations in the recess
TRS Protests PM Modi’s Remark on Andhra Pradesh-telangana Bifurcation
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs protested at the Gandhi statue in Parliament, over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on Andhra Pradesh-Telangana bifurcation during his statement in the House.
PM Modi Misused His Motion of Thanks: LoP Kharge
Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, "If you hate Congress, Gandhi Ji, Nehru Ji,or Rahul Ji, say all that outside Parliament. He (PM Modi) dropped our issues of Pegasus, COVID, inflation, etc...We weren't even born when Congress fought and won independence. He misused his motion of thanks and left his principles."
Zero Hour Notice Over Increase in Attack on Christian Minorities
Congress MP KC Venugopal has given Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the increase in attacks on Christian minorities and their institutions in the country.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.