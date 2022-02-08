ADVERTISEMENT
Budget Session: Rajya Sabha Proceedings Begin, PM Modi to Speak at 11.30 am

Catch all the live updates from the Budget Session of Parliament here.

The Quint
Updated
India
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>PM Narendra Modi in the Parliament.</p></div>
i

As the Budget Session of the Parliament continues, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 8 February, is expected to relay his remarks on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address in the Rajya Sabha at 11.30 am.

PM Modi had articulated his comments on the presidential address in the Lok Sabha on Monday, and had alleged that Opposition parties had instigated the migrant exodus from the cities during the first wave of COVID-19.

Snapshot

  • The Budget Session of Parliament began on 31 January with the president's address

  • Due to the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak, the Rajya Sabha will sit from 10 am to 3 pm, and the Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm.

  • The first leg of the Budget Session will end on 11 February. The second leg of the session is scheduled from 14 March to 8 April. Standing committees will evaluate the budgetary allocations in the recess

10:21 AM , 08 Feb
KEY EVENT

Rajya Sabha Proceedings Begin for the Day

Rajya Sabha proceedings have begun for the day.

9:16 AM , 08 Feb
KEY EVENT

Decline in Number of Poor Air Quality Days in Delhi, Kolkata, Says Govt in LS

Union Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Choubey on Monday said that the funds allocated to tackle air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region have been increased in the last three years. He also said that the number of poor air quality days have declined in the national capital and Kolkata, West Bengal, during the same period.

Responding to a question on funds for air pollution in Lok Sabha, the minister said that the funds allocated to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR were increased from Rs 30 crores in 2019-2020 to Rs 53.49 crores in 2021-22.

8:39 AM , 08 Feb

Business Advisory Committee Meeting of RS Today

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the Rajya Sabha will be held at 9:20 am in the Parliament on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.

8:39 AM , 08 Feb

Rajya Sabha Proceedings To Begin at 10 AM

The Rajya Sabha is expected to resume its sitting at 10 am on Tuesday.


08 Feb 2022
