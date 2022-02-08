Budget Session: Rajya Sabha Proceedings Begin, PM Modi to Speak at 11.30 am
As the Budget Session of the Parliament continues, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 8 February, is expected to relay his remarks on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address in the Rajya Sabha at 11.30 am.
PM Modi had articulated his comments on the presidential address in the Lok Sabha on Monday, and had alleged that Opposition parties had instigated the migrant exodus from the cities during the first wave of COVID-19.
The Budget Session of Parliament began on 31 January with the president's address
Due to the prevailing COVID-19 outbreak, the Rajya Sabha will sit from 10 am to 3 pm, and the Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm.
The first leg of the Budget Session will end on 11 February. The second leg of the session is scheduled from 14 March to 8 April. Standing committees will evaluate the budgetary allocations in the recess
Rajya Sabha Proceedings Begin for the Day
Rajya Sabha proceedings have begun for the day.
Decline in Number of Poor Air Quality Days in Delhi, Kolkata, Says Govt in LS
Union Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Choubey on Monday said that the funds allocated to tackle air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region have been increased in the last three years. He also said that the number of poor air quality days have declined in the national capital and Kolkata, West Bengal, during the same period.
Responding to a question on funds for air pollution in Lok Sabha, the minister said that the funds allocated to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR were increased from Rs 30 crores in 2019-2020 to Rs 53.49 crores in 2021-22.
Business Advisory Committee Meeting of RS Today
The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting of the Rajya Sabha will be held at 9:20 am in the Parliament on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.
