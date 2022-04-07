Parliament Budget Session: Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha Adjourned Sine Die
The second half of the Budget session was scheduled to end on 8 April.
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned sine die on Thursday, 7 April, a day before the Budget Session of the Parliament was scheduled to culminate.
The second half of the Budget session was scheduled to end on 8 April. The first half of the Budget session began on 31 January and concluded on 11 February.
What Was To Be Discussed Today?
The Rajya Sabha was scheduled to deliberate upon The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill 2022 on Thursday.
The working of the Ministry of Labour and Employment was also to be discussed in the Upper House, along with the introduction of motions for election of members to the National Tiger Conservation Authority and the Marine Products Export Development Authority.
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was to discuss the need to promote sports in India and steps taken by the Centre to this effect.
'No Nation Could Match Operation Ganga's Scale': EAM Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while addressing the Lok Sabha on the Ukraine situation on Tuesday, had asserted that no other country had matched the scale of India's Operation Ganga.
"Ours was the first evacuation programme. We brought back 20,000 of our citizens, as well as citizens of other countries. No other nation did this," the EAM said.
He further added that India was deeply disturbed by the reports of killings in Ukraine's Bucha and stated that the country supported the call for an independent investigation.
