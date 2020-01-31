Budget Session to Commence Today, FM to Release Economic Survey
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(Photo: The Quint)
Live

Budget Session to Commence Today, FM to Release Economic Survey

The Quint
India

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on Friday, 31 January, with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament. President Kovind is expected to address at 11 am.

Following this, the government will release the Economic Survey for 2019-2020.

Snapshotclose

  • The Union Budget will be tabled on 1 February by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Opposition parties are likely to hold a meeting after the presentation of the Budget
NEWEST FIRSTOLDEST FIRST
(3) NEW UPDATES

PM Modi Addresses Media Ahead of Budget Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the parliamentarians should “lay a strong foundation for this decade, during the Budget Session 2020.

“We all should make sure that in this session, we lay a strong foundation for this decade. This session will be focused mainly on economic issues. I want that in both houses there are good debates on these issues.”
PM Narendra Modi

Economic Survey to Be Tabled Today

The Economic Survey, which reviews economic progress and issues over the past 12 months, will be released after 11 am.

Copies of the Economic Survey, set to be released on Friday.
Copies of the Economic Survey, set to be released on Friday.
(Photo: ANI)

Opposition Parties to Meet Post Budget Presentation

Opposition parties are likely to meet after the Budget presentation on 1 February to evolve a joint strategy for the upcoming Parliament session starting on Friday, 31 January.

Various parties have already held their individual strategy meets for the budget session of Parliament and would soon get together to evolve a joint strategy to corner the government on key issues concerning the common people, according to sources.

These include the protests and opposition over the amended citizenship act, price rise and inflation besides the poor state of the economy and rising unemployment.

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...