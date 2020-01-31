Budget Session to Commence Today, FM to Release Economic Survey

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on Friday, 31 January, with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament. President Kovind is expected to address at 11 am.
Following this, the government will release the Economic Survey for 2019-2020.
PM Modi Addresses Media Ahead of Budget Session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the parliamentarians should “lay a strong foundation for this decade, during the Budget Session 2020.
Economic Survey to Be Tabled Today
The Economic Survey, which reviews economic progress and issues over the past 12 months, will be released after 11 am.
Opposition Parties to Meet Post Budget Presentation
Opposition parties are likely to meet after the Budget presentation on 1 February to evolve a joint strategy for the upcoming Parliament session starting on Friday, 31 January.
Various parties have already held their individual strategy meets for the budget session of Parliament and would soon get together to evolve a joint strategy to corner the government on key issues concerning the common people, according to sources.
These include the protests and opposition over the amended citizenship act, price rise and inflation besides the poor state of the economy and rising unemployment.
