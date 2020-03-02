Budget Session to Resume Shortly; Oppn to Raise Delhi Violence

The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament will resume on Monday, 2 March and continue till 3 April.
Opposition parties, including the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India and Trinamool Congress, are set to raise the issue of northeast Delhi violence in Parliament and demand Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over alleged lapses by the police, news agency PTI reported.
Meanwhile, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said the priority should be given to the Union Budget as it is a constitutional responsibility.
- Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and K Suresh have given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over Delhi Violence
- Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the party will strongly question why the violence happened in Delhi
- The first part of Budget Session of Parliament commenced on 31 January and continued till 11 February
Delhi Violence: TMC Leaders Protest Inside Parliament Premises
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders protest in front of Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premises, over northeast Delhi violence, ANI reported.
Home Min Amit Shah, Defence Min Rajnath Singh Arrive at Parliament
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrive at the Parliament for the second phase of Budget Session, ANI reported.
Priority Should Be Given to Passage of Union Budget: Parliamentary Affairs Minister
With Opposition leaders sending notices in Parliament demanding discussion on the communal violence in northeast Delhi, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said the priority should be given to the Union Budget as it is a constitutional responsibility, according to PTI.
However, the Parliamentary Affairs minister said the opposition should not politicise the violence and rather deliberate upon how it can be stopped from happening again.
“We are ready for discussion on any issue as per the rules of the house and provided the speaker gives permission for it. But first we all should ensure the passage of the budget which is constitutional responsibility for all of us,” Meghwal told PTI.
Congress to Strongly Raise Delhi Violence in Parliament
The Congress will strongly raise the issue of communal violence in Delhi during the second part of the Budget Session in Parliament starting on Monday, 2 March and demand Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over alleged police lapses, according to PTI.
Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the party will strongly raise the issue of Delhi violence.
“The government has miserably failed to maintain law and order. I think there must be some sort of a nexus between the rioters and a section of police officials which resulted in gruesome killings and arson that has tarnished our image across the globe. This is a matter of serious concern for us," Chowdhury told PTI.
