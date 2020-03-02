Budget Session to Resume Shortly; Oppn to Raise Delhi Violence

The second part of the Budget Session of Parliament will resume on Monday, 2 March and continue till 3 April.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India and Trinamool Congress, are set to raise the issue of northeast Delhi violence in Parliament and demand Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over alleged lapses by the police, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday said the priority should be given to the Union Budget as it is a constitutional responsibility.