Budget Session: Oppn Parties to Continue Protest Over CAA And NRC

Uproar in Lok Sabha Over 'Goli Maaro' Sloganeering
Few Opposition MP’s in the Lok Sabha created an uproar during the Budget Session, over the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. “Goli maarna band karo, desh ko todna bandh karo,” the Opposition leaders chanted in the lower house of the parliament.
As the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament enters its third day on Monday, 3 February, Opposition parties are likely to carry on with their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).
The ongoing session started on Friday, 31 January, with the government releasing the Economic Survey for 2019-20. The survey projected economic growth to rebound and hit 6-6.5 percent in the next financial year.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on Saturday. The Budget announced a new set of income tax rates for those earning up to Rs 15 lakh a year.
Opposition to Continue Protest Over CAA, NRC in Parliament
As the Budget Session is set to pick up from the third day, after the presentation of the Union Budget on Saturday, Opposition parties are likely to corner the government in Parliament on issues related to CAA, NPR and NRC, sources told news agency PTI.
The Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Left parties, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and some others have already given adjournment notices in the Rajya Sabha demanding immediate discussion on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
