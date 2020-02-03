Budget Session: Oppn Parties to Continue Protest Over CAA And NRC

As the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament enters its third day on Monday, 3 February, Opposition parties are likely to carry on with their protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

The ongoing session started on Friday, 31 January, with the government releasing the Economic Survey for 2019-20. The survey projected economic growth to rebound and hit 6-6.5 percent in the next financial year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget on Saturday. The Budget announced a new set of income tax rates for those earning up to Rs 15 lakh a year.