COVID-19: Parliament Adjourned Sine Die 11 Days Before Schedule

Parliament was adjourned sine die on Monday, 23 March, 11 days before its Budget Session was scheduled to conclude, in view of the intensifying nationwide measures to encourage social distancing to combat the coronavirus.

The Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill, a crucial budget legislation, without a discussion after the leaders of all political parties agreed to forgo a debate due to an "extraordinary situation", a term used by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal in the Lower House.

The government had last week claimed that the session will continue in accordance with its schedule, asserting that parliamentarians should be seen doing their job when emergency workers, including medical and airline staff, were doing theirs.