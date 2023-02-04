Meagre Pay and Physical Threats: For Delhi Parking Attendants, Abuse is Common

"Five months ago, I was on duty when a man driving a fancy car — I can't remember which one but it was definitely one of those big cars — charged on me, after I asked him to pay a parking fee of Rs 20," said Ashish Kumar.

Ashish, 27, is a parking attendant in southwest Delhi's Basant Lok market near PVR Priya.

It was in this market where on 1 February, Vikas Thakur, a 34-year-old parking attendant was thrashed with a bat, allegedly by a car owner, after Vikas asked him to pay Rs 60 in parking fee.

As per his family, Vikas — who is currently admitted at the Trauma Centre in AIIMS — suffered injuries on his head and lower back, and was still critical at the time of writing this report.

"His condition is still critical. He has undergone two surgeries for treatment of injuries on his head. This morning the doctors told us that while he is doing better, nothing can be said as of now," Vikas's wife Shobha Devi told The Quint.

Ashish, however, said he wasn't surprised after he heard about what happened with Vikas.