Parents Allegedly Poison Month-Old Baby Girl in TN Village

In a chilling case of female infanticide in Madurai district's Usilampatti area, a month-old baby girl was allegedly poisoned by her parents and grandfather.

The couple S Vairamurugan (37) and Sowmya (22) have a one-and-a-half-year-old girl child and were unhappy with the birth of another daughter and allegedly chose to kill her on the night of 2 March. All three have been arrested by the police and booked for murder, criminal conspiracy and tampering with evidence.