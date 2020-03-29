COVID-19 in Paramilitary Forces: BSF Officer, CISF Jawan Infected
In a first for paramilitary forces, a BSF officer and a CISF jawan tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, 28 March, officials said.
Officials said that he is suspected to have been infected from his wife who recently returned from the United Kingdom.
Over Two Dozen BSF Personnel Sent to Quarantine
The second-in-command rank officer has been admitted to a local hospital, an official said, adding that over two dozen BSF personnel who came in contact with him have been sent to quarantine.
The jawan has been admitted to a local hospital. He might have got infected during his duty at the busy airport in the western metropolis, they said.
The about 10 lakh personnel strong paramilitary forces, also called the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), are deployed for rendering a variety of internal security duties under the command of the Union Home Ministry.
(With inputs from PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)