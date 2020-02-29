Param Bir Singh Appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner
The Maharashtra government on Saturday, 29 February, appointed Param Bir Singh as the new Mumbai Police Commissioner.
He succeeds Sanjay Barve, who retired from his post earlier on Saturday.
Singh is a 1988-batch IPS officer who was the Director General (DG) of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) before his appointment as the Mumbai top cop.
Barve Given a Farewell at Naigaon Police Station
Sanjay Barve, who had taken charge as the commissioner on 28 February last year, was given a farewell by his colleagues at Naigaon police station in Mumbai on Saturday, PTI reported.
"Today, the Mumbai police is well equipped, strong and capable of dealing with any challenge. In my tenure, I have witnessed elections, protests against CAA, NRC and other challenges, but officials of the Mumbai police have handled them well," Barve said.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )