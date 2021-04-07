Vaze’s Rise Courtesy Param Bir? What Mumbai Police Report Says

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday, 7 April, submitted a report to the Maharashtra home ministry on its inquiry related to former Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Vaze, who is being probed in the case of explosives being found outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence on 25 February.

The five-page report mentions the details of the nine months of Vaze's service since he was reinstated on 8 June 2020 in the Local Armed Department, sources told The Quint. This department is considered to be an executive posting where generally officers are posted after their reinstatement.

However, Vaze was posted in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) the very next day on 9 June, as per the Joint CP (Crime).