Panic Buy Follows Prime Minister’s Modi’s Call for Lockdown
A 21-day nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to panic buy across the country.
Soon after his address to the nation, the Prime Minister tweeted:
Despite his assurances, long queues were witnessed outside grocery and medical stores. Many took to social media to show how people were breaking safety measures to buy essential commodities.
A twitter user posted a photo of people queuing up late night to buy grocery.
“People are get panic and get out from there house to buy needed stuff to live life,” wrote another person.
A twitter user posted a photo, which showed a street before and after PM Modi’s speech.
Another Twitter user from Bengaluru alleged that the police were closing shops forcefully.
Meanwhile, a citizen from Mumbai called the Prime Minister’s announcement a failure in communication.
Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken also took to Twitter and wrote about the rush at grocery shops and chemist stores. "The government could have organised it better," he wrote.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wrote that PM’s speech didn’t specify how people were to get the essential commodities.
