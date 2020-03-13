Panic After Neighbour of Coronavirus Patient Dies in Kerala

Babu said it was the son of the deceased who is the "primary contact" of the infected person and not the father. According to an official, his son had come into direct contact with one of the COVID-19 patients from Chengalam between 29 February and 8 March.

"The son is under observation. Neither he nor any other members of his family has any symptom of the infection now. Yet to rule out any doubt, we are waiting for the post-mortem report and the samples have been sent for testing," the collector said, adding the person was brought dead to the medical college hospital.