Panel to Probe ‘Phone Tapping’ Under BJP Rule in Maharashtra

"They (the panel members) will find out which officers went to Israel to get the software for spying and misused it," Deshmukh said.

The home minister reiterated the phone tapping charges against the BJP-led government. Last month, Deshmukh claimed he had received complaints about phone tapping.

"The BJP government, before the assembly polls (held in October 2019) and afterwards, tried to gather information about what and with whom Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena leaders were talking," he said.