Panel to Probe ‘Phone Tapping’ Under BJP Rule in Maharashtra
The Maharashtra government on Monday, 3 February, announced the formation of a two-member committee to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into allegations of tapping of phones of political rivals by the previous BJP-led administration.
Making the announcement at a press conference here, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the panel, comprising additional chief secretary (home) Shrikant Singh and Amitesh Kumar, joint commissioner of police (intelligence), will complete the probe in six weeks.
They will have liberty to induct officers and technical experts as per requirement, he said.
"It is imperative that a comprehensive inquiry is conducted into the issue of keeping phones of political rivals under surveillance for vested interests," he said.
Probe Will Cover Legal Documentation, Take Support of Technical Experts
The NCP minister said the inquiry will be broad-based to cover whether legal provisions regarding phone tapping had been followed in letter and spirit and whether there was any mala fide intention.
"They (the panel members) will find out which officers went to Israel to get the software for spying and misused it," Deshmukh said.
The home minister reiterated the phone tapping charges against the BJP-led government. Last month, Deshmukh claimed he had received complaints about phone tapping.
"The BJP government, before the assembly polls (held in October 2019) and afterwards, tried to gather information about what and with whom Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena leaders were talking," he said.
‘Government Free to Conduct the Inquiry’
In November, the Shiv Sena snapped its ties with long-standing ally BJP and joined hands with the Congress and the NCP, its ideological opponents, to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.
When the phone tapping allegations first surfaced late last month, former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had rejected them.
In late January, Fadnavis had said phone-tapping was not the culture of the state and his government had not given any such orders.
"The government should immediately conduct an inquiry and make the report public. If it wants to go to Israel for the probe, it should do that, Fadnavis, who held the home portfolio during his tenure, had said.
The Shiv Sena was part of the Fadnavis government.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)