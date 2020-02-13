Jammu & Kashmir Panchayat By-Elections to Be Held in March
The J&K election commission has announced that bypolls for the panchayat seats in the union territory of Jammu Kashmir will be held next month. This will be the first major political exercise post the abrogation of Article 370, reported news agency ANI.
This exercise will be conducted in eight phases and "The model code of conduct has come into force in the valley" stated J&K Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar.
There will be 8 phases of elections. For Jammu division it is 4 phases, for Kashmir division it is 8 phases.
The announcement comes as former chief ministers Farooq Abdulla, Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah are under detention for more than six months now. Last week, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti and NC leader Omar Abdullah were charged under the Public Safety Act.
In 2018, two Kashmiri political parties PDP and NC did not participate in the panchayat elections over the issue of special status. The election was largely boycotted in Kashmir and over 12,000 panchayat seats are still lying vacant, reported NDTV.