PAN-Aadhaar Card: I-T Issued a Message To Follow 31 March Deadline
The Income Tax Department, in a public message, said that it is mandatory to link the PAN card with Aadhaar by 31 March. They have asked people to follow this deadline strictly.
The department also notified last month that if the PAN card is not linked with Aadhar within the official deadline, the PAN card will become 'inoperative'.
According to official figures, 30.75 crore PAN cards have been linked to Aadhaar till 27 January. Currently 17.58 crore PANs are yet to be linked with Aadhaar.
The Income Tax India account tweeted on Monday, 16 March 2020, "Don't miss the deadline!
It is mandatory to link your PAN and Aadhaar before 31st March 2020.
You can do it through Biometric Aadhaar authentication & also by visiting the PAN service centers of NSDL and UTITSL #PANAadhaarLinking"
In the video uploaded by the department on its official Twitter handle, it has been said that this linking can be done in two ways.
- Type a message in the format of 'UIDIPAN space 12 digit Aadhaar space 10 digit PAN' and send it to 567678 or 56161.
- The other way is by visiting the department's e-filing portal 'www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in'.
