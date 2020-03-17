PAN-Aadhaar Card: I-T Issued a Message To Follow 31 March Deadline

The Income Tax Department, in a public message, said that it is mandatory to link the PAN card with Aadhaar by 31 March. They have asked people to follow this deadline strictly.

The department also notified last month that if the PAN card is not linked with Aadhar within the official deadline, the PAN card will become 'inoperative'.

According to official figures, 30.75 crore PAN cards have been linked to Aadhaar till 27 January. Currently 17.58 crore PANs are yet to be linked with Aadhaar.