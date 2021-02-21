Pamela’s Father Said She Took Drugs, Blamed Friend: Kolkata Police

Responding to the allegations, Singh said, as quoted by India Today, "It is very easy to make a complaint but it is difficult to prove it. She [Pamela] will be able to tell why she took my name. All I can say is that it is a conspiracy to discredit me. I don't trust in this kind of dirty politics.”

According to PTI, Singh had also alleged that Goswami had been “brainwashed” by Kolkata Police, and said:

"If I am involved, they can call me or Kailash Vijayvargiya or Amit Shah. I think the Police have brainwashed her. I am not in touch with Pamela for more than one-and-a half-years now.”



Meanwhile, PTI quoted sources in West Bengal BJP, saying that Goswami was likely to be suspended from the party. A senior BJP leader also told PTI:

"Most likely the party will take some disciplinary action against her till she is proven innocent. This incident is damaging the party's reputation.”