Will They Keep Taking Lives Like This? Asks Mother of Muslim Man Slain in Palwal

“They (Rahul and Kalua) were friends for two years, and they shared a deep bond. We want to know why Kalua and the two others killed him...” said Shaheena Khan, wife of Rahul Khan (22), who was allegedly beaten up brutally by three of his friends on 13 December. Khan succumbed to his injuries on 14 December.

On 16 December, the family came across a video purportedly showing the three beating Khan while hurling communal slurs at him. They told him, “You're a Muslim, we are Hindus,” as they hit him with rods.

The three accused in the case have now been arrested. But even as the family alleges that it was a case of hate crime, the police have ruled out the communal angle.