Palghar Lynching: Mumbai Police Issues Showcause Notice to Arnab

The Mumbai Police on Saturday, 10 October, issued a showcause notice to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami over inciting communal hatred while reporting the lynching of Hindu priests in Maharashtra’s Palghar earlier this year and asked him to present himself before the police on 16 October.

The notice comes in the backdrop of FIRs registered against Goswami for allegedly airing communal content on his channel over the lynching.

According to The Indian Express (IE), if Goswami will reportedly be asked to sign a bond of ‘good behaviour’ for one year and if he violates the terms, he will have to pay a fine of Rs 10 lakh and can face jail term as well.