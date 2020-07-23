Pak Yet to Follow ICJ Judgment in Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: MEA
The ICJ had in 2019 asked Pakistan to allow consular access to Jadhav.
The Ministry of External Affairs, on Thursday, 23 July, alleged that Pakistan had blocked all avenues for effective remedy in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Jadhav is an ex-Indian Navy officer, who is presently on death row in Pakistan for alleged involvement in espionage.
According to an IANS report, India’s Ministry of Eternal Affairs has alleged that Pakistan is in violation of the judgment of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), as well as its own ordinance.
“Pakistan has completely failed to provide the remedy as directed by the ICJ and India reserves its position in the matter, including its rights to avail further remedies,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava reportedly said.
Pakistan Yet to Provide Unimpeded Consular Access: MEA
According to IANS, Pakistan has not provided an unimpeded consular access to India, despite as many as 12 requests from India in the past one year. MEA spokesperson also alleged that a meeting of consular officers with Jadhav was scuttled by Pakistan authorities, on 16 July.
Further Srivastava alleged that the consular officers were asked not to hand over any document to Jadhav, reported IANS.
Pakistan had reportedly also informed India that relevant documents can only be handed over to a Pakistani lawyer, but after India appointed one, they refused to hand over the documents to that lawyer as well.
“To our surprise, as advised by the Pakistani authorities, when the authorised Pakistani lawyer approached the concerned authorities, they declined to handover the documents to the lawyer.”MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava
A 'Farcical Approach'
India reportedly tried to file a petition on 18 July as their last resort, but the Pakistan lawyer informed them that a review petition could not be filed “in the absence of power of attorney and supporting documents related to the case of Jadhav”.
According to The Indian Express, Pakistan had passed an ordinance on 20 May, which allowed the Indian government, Jadhav and his legal representative to a file a review petition within 60 days.
The MEA also, according to IANS, alleged that Pakistan created confusion over the last date of filing a petition.
The ICJ had in 2019 asked Pakistan to allow consular access to Jadhav and said that the country had breached international law by not granting him the same.
The MEA spokesperson further alleged that Pakistan had adopted a “farcical approach” in the handling of the case, and said that India was exploring the available options in the matter.
(With inputs from IANS, The Indian Express)
