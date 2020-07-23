Pak Yet to Follow ICJ Judgment in Kulbhushan Jadhav Case: MEA

India reportedly tried to file a petition on 18 July as their last resort, but the Pakistan lawyer informed them that a review petition could not be filed “in the absence of power of attorney and supporting documents related to the case of Jadhav”.

According to The Indian Express, Pakistan had passed an ordinance on 20 May, which allowed the Indian government, Jadhav and his legal representative to a file a review petition within 60 days.

The MEA also, according to IANS, alleged that Pakistan created confusion over the last date of filing a petition.

The ICJ had in 2019 asked Pakistan to allow consular access to Jadhav and said that the country had breached international law by not granting him the same.

The MEA spokesperson further alleged that Pakistan had adopted a “farcical approach” in the handling of the case, and said that India was exploring the available options in the matter.