2 Pak Soldiers Killed In Retaliatory Action Along LoC In J&K: Army

A physical verification, however, could not be carried out because of the tense situation along the border, they added.

"There was heavy exchange of fire between India and Pakistan armies after the later violated the ceasefire in Akhnoor sector during the intervening night of 20 and 21 December, " Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said, adding that further details are awaited.

He said the Pakistan Army also initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars and artillery in Keri Battal area of Sunderbani sector around 11.30 am.