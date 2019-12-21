2 Pak Soldiers Killed In Retaliatory Action Along LoC In J&K: Army
At least two Pakistani soldiers were reported to have been killed on Saturday, 21 December, in an exchange of fire with the Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir, defence sources said.
In the morning, the Indian Army spotted two bodies near the LoC, said sources, adding the wireless intercepts too confirmed the killing of two Pakistani soldiers.
Unprovoked Ceasefire From Pak Army
A physical verification, however, could not be carried out because of the tense situation along the border, they added.
"There was heavy exchange of fire between India and Pakistan armies after the later violated the ceasefire in Akhnoor sector during the intervening night of 20 and 21 December, " Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said, adding that further details are awaited.
He said the Pakistan Army also initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars and artillery in Keri Battal area of Sunderbani sector around 11.30 am.
"Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," he said adding the heavy exchange of fire between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.
"People have been advised to stay inside underground bunkers and take precautionary measures to avoid any casualty," the official said.
