Pakistan Rejects India's Explanation of Accidental Missile Launch

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said, "The forum reviewed with concern, the recent incident of missile firing, claimed as accidental by India, which could have resulted in a major disaster".

He made these comments while addressing a Corps commanders’ conference in Rawalpindi.

The media wing of the Pakistani Army also put out a statement, saying, "It was emphasised that despite Indian acknowledgment of the mistake, relevant international forums must take a serious view of the incident and subject the safety and security protocols of Indian strategic assets to deliberate oversight."

It also added that such incidents could trigger and endanger regional peace and strategic stability, PTI reported.