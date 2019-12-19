India Headed Towards Racial Supremacist Ideology: Pakistan PM
With Section 144 imposed in various cities across India, including the capital, towards protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, a excerpt from author Khushwant Singh’s book ‘The End of India (published in 2003) is flooding the internet.
Now, the Pakistan PM also shares his opinion sharing the late authors words.
In a tweet posted on 19th December 2019, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan used Singh’s words to express his opinion on the current developments on India.
The excerpt first went viral when Sana Ganguly, daughter of former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, expressed her opinion through a post on Instagram.
She has since, taken down her post.
