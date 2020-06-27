Pakistan is preparing to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of Pakistan tweeted on Saturday, 27 June.The corridor was closed in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in March.“As places of worship open up across the world, Pakistan prepares to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims, conveying to the Indian side our readiness to reopen the corridor on 29 June 2020, the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh,” he tweeted.However, there is no official confirmation of the opening of the corridor from the Indian government yet.The Home Ministry of India had suspended the pilgrimage and registration for Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan from 16 March in view of the Coronavirus outbreak.The government had also suspended movement of all passengers through international border points with Pakistan.The corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab with Kartarpur Sahib gurudwara in Pakistan was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi In November.Indian pilgrims of all faiths are allowed to undertake round the year visa-free travel to the historic gurudwara, the final resting place of founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev ji.Coronavirus: India Suspends Pilgrimage to Kartarpur Sahib We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.