Pak Omits Key 26/11 Mumbai Attackers from the Updated List: India

A report compiled by Pakistan’s Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) on the list of terrorists involved in the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai has been rejected by India.

The list that includes 19 suspects for the 2008 attacks “glaringly omits the mastermind and the key conspirators”.

The list prepared by the Pakistan agency names crew members of the two boats used by the terrorists to travel to Mumbai. It also includes the names of those who helped finance the attack. Most of the suspects included in the list are members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), reported news agency PTI.