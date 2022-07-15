Pak Journalist Row: BJP Brings Up Old Photo, Hamid Ansari Refutes Allegations

The Pakistani journalist had claimed in an interview that he had visited India five times on the invitation of Ansari between 2005 and 2011, and that the former VP had passed on extremely sensitive and classified information to him, which Mirza in turn handed over to the ISI.

Mirza also claimed that the former VP had invited him to a conference on terrorism.

Ansari, however, said that neither did he invite the journalist, nor did he meet him.

"It is a known fact that invitation to foreign dignitaries by the Vice-President of India are on the advice of the government generally through the Ministry of External Affairs," the former VP stated on Wednesday.

"I had inaugurated the Conference on Terrorism, on December 11, 2010, the 'International Conference of Jurists on International Terrorism and Human Rights'. As is the normal practice the list of invitees would have been drawn by the organisers. I never invited him or met him (the Pakistani journalist)," he added.