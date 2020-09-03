Pak Court to Hear Case on Appointing Defence Counsel for Jadhav

The Islamabad High Court will take up the case related to the appointment of a defence counsel for captured Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav on Thursday, 3 September, news agency ANI reported quoting Pakistani media.

While hearing a petition on appointing a lawyer for Jadhav, the Islamabad High Court on 3 August had said that Indian officials should be given an opportunity to present their stance. The hearing had been adjourned till 3 September.

After the government’s proposed ordinance to facilitate Kulbhushan Jadhav file a review plea against his death sentence, the Islamabad High Court had constituted a bench to hear the plea submitted by the federal government.